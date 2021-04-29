5 people were shot at a gathering in a Miami-area home, police say. Here’s what we know

Five people were shot during a gathering at a home in Miami-Dade County late Wednesday, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m to a ShotSpotter call that alerted them to gunfire in the 2100 block of Northwest 85th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot at a home in the neighborhood, according to Miami-Dade police.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. The man was in critical condition and the woman was in stable condition, police said.

Police say they were then notified that three people with gunshot wounds had arrived to North Shore Hospital’s ER. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took them to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

Detectives have since determined that the three people were also involved in Wednesday’s shooting, said Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting involved the people at the gathering, he said.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.