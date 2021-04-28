A Florida model was offering drunken lap dances to strangers. Cops then stepped in

A police car turns on its lights. The Wichita Eagle

Spring break may be winding down, but some people in Florida don’t want to stop the party.

Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a disturbance call outside a local bar around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. They made contact with a woman, later identified as Olivia Taylor-Washek, who appeared intoxicated.

The Instagram model, who is competing to be on the cover of Maxim magazine, was “stumbling on the sidewalk and attempting to give random citizens lap dances outside of a business,” according to the complaint. The report adds that the defendant, 28, had “bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and trouble standing on flat ground.”

Fire-rescue was summoned to evaluate her, but paramedics couldn’t get near her when she threatened to punch them if they touched her, read the affidavit.

Taylor-Washek was given “multiple opportunities” to call someone to help her get home or have police escort her to her nearby apartment building, but to no avail.

“She continued to yell profanities at police and bystanders and as well as ask police if they wanted to ‘bang’ her on the sidewalk,” said the report. “Despite being offered help she continued to cause a disturbance and yell that police were going to shoot her.”

Taylor-Washek was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and released on her own recognizance the following day.

Her Instagram account has since been deleted.