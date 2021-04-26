Key Largo man who owns a clinic in Davie charged in $42 million healthcare fraud plot

A Key Largo man was indicted Thursday, April 22, 2021, on conspiracy and health care fraud charges. Prosecutors say he scammed United Health Care out of more than $12 million through his medical clinic company. Miami Herald

A federal grand jury indicted a Key Largo man on conspiracy and health care fraud charges last week, accusing him of using his Davie medical clinic to scam United Healthcare out of $12 million.

Between April 2013 and March 2017, prosecutors say that 49-year-old Bradley Jason Kantor submitted nearly $42 million in fraudulent claims to United for services he never rendered through his company, Mobile Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., according to the April 22 indictment.

The insurer subsequently paid out a total of $12,113,514 in reimbursements to Kantor’s clinic, prosecutors say. Mobil Diagnostic Imaging, or MDI, provided antigen therapy and other allergen immunotherapy services, like allergy testing and allergy shots, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Prosecutors say Kantor also recruited “co-conspirators” and paid them kickbacks to refer people and companies to MDI so the company could bill United Healthcare for services it never provided.

Kantor’s attorneys, Eric Schwartzreich and Bruce Zimet said in an email Monday that their client entered a not guilty plea “and is anxious to pursue the legal process.”

According to the indictment, the alleged scheme afforded Kantor a nice lifestyle while it lasted.

In 2017, he and his wife purchased a home in the ultra-exclusive Ocean Reef gated community in northern Key Largo for $1.7 million, according to the Monroe County Property Appraiser. That house is now listed on Zillow as being under contract for almost $2.7 million.

He also bought a 38-foot yacht and two Winnebago coaches “with the ill-gotten proceeds,” the press release states.

According to court records, Kantor was arrested Friday and released to house confinement later that day on a $500,000 bond after his initial appearance before a judge.