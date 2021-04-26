Florida

An alligator took a dip in the pool — and a Florida deputy had to play lifeguard

Deputy Harris on the job.
Deputy Harris on the job. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

You think your job is tough?

Try wrangling alligators on a weekend when such a task isn’t even in your job description.

According to a Facebook post from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a call about an unwanted visitor in a Florida house pool.

“Thinking about taking a swim on a Saturday? Make sure there isn’t a gator inside the pool first!” said the post, which showed two pictures of Deputy Heather Harris.

In one selfie, an alligator is hanging out behind her in the pool at a Tampa Bay home. In the second snap, she is holding the little guy or gal, about three feet long, with its mouth taped shut.

Note: In both pictures, the deputy is smiling.

“Harris had to play lifeguard and kick this guy out of the pool,” according to the post. “It’s just another interesting day in Tampa Bay!”

Hashtags included: #onlyinflorida and #saturdaymood.

As the weather heats up, you’ll see more and more of these scaly creatures come out for mating season. Rising temperatures also increase alligators’ metabolism, which means they are also seeking prey.

If you see a gator in your pool, don’t panic. But also don’t attempt to play with it or get rid of yourself.

Call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Alligator Hotline at 866-392-GATOR.

