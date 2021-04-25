Florida

3-year-old boy fatally shot at child’s birthday party

By Associated Press The Associated Press

MIAMI

A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child's birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

Miami-Dade Police officers were alerted to the shooting Saturday night by a system that detects and tracks gunshots. When they arrived at the home, officers found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he died, according to a news release from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

A 21-year-old woman who also was shot was taken to another hospital where she was in stable condition.

The shooter fled the home. Investigators were seeking help from the public in locating the suspect, according to the news release.

The child's birthday party was being held in a home being used for short-term rentals.

