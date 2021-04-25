Florida

3-year-old killed in a shooting at a kid’s birthday party in Northeast Miami-Dade, cops say

A Saturday night double shooting at a child’s birthday party in Northeast Miami-Dade left a preschool-aged boy dead and a 21-year-old woman in the hospital, police say.

Elijah LaFrance was only 3 years old.

Miami-Dade police didn’t release information on the shooter.

The party was being held at the second house east of Miami Avenue on Northeast 158th Street. Police said an 8 p.m. ShotSpotter alert summoned them to the home, which they say was being used as a “short-term rental,” saw the boy who had been shot and hustled him to a hospital, where he died.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and took the woman to Aventura Hospital, where she’s in stable condition.

Anyone who knows anything about this tragedy can call Miami-Dade police’s homicide section at 305-471-2400; Crime Stoppers of Miami, 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or send information via the Crime Stoppers website. Tips leading to the shooter’s arrest can be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

