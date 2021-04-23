Will the J&J pause be lifted soon? If so, Florida has a plan for resuming the vaccine

A member of the U.S. Army vaccinates a person at Miami Dade College North Campus in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Miami-Dade College North Campus is a federally supported vaccination site operated by FEMA. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are one step closer to resuming in Florida now that a federal advisory committee has recommended lifting the national pause put in place over blood-clot concerns.

Committee members agreed that the benefits of the one-dose COVID-19 vaccine outweighed the risks of developing blood clots. The recommendation will now go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which will make their own decisions on whether to continue or lift the pause.

It’s possible a decision could be made during the weekend.

J&J shots could be back at Miami Dade College North campus and the other federally supported sites in Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando sometime next week, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees vaccine distribution.

It will all depend on when the CDC and FDA make a decision, and if any additional guidance is issued, the division told the Miami Herald late Friday.

Vaccine pop-ups will also continue to give Pfizer and Moderna until further notice. If the J&J pause is lifted, the state will plan to have J&J pop-ups possibly by next weekend.

