Florida man gets 30-year sentence for 2018 school shooting

A 22-year-old Florida man was sentenced to a 30-year prison term for firing a gun through a door at a high school and injuring a student in April 2018.

The sentence issued Thursday by Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon orders Sky Bouche to serve a maximum 25 years behind bars, followed by 30 years of probation, the Ocala Star-Banner reported. He is also required to pay restitution of more than $14,000.

Linda Castello, the man's grandmother, attended the hearing and told the newspaper he is “sorry" for what he did, and is a “nice person." She said he hopes children “will learn from this."

State Attorney Bill Gladson told the newspaper after the sentencing that nothing is more important than the safety of children. “Let this be a message that we have zero tolerance for gun violence. Our schools are a sanctuary for our future," he said.

The sentencing came three years after authorities said Bouche entered Forest High School in Ocala and fired a shot that pierced a classroom door, the newspaper reported. A student was shot in the foot.

A teacher convinced Bouche to come to a nearby classroom, where he was later detained by police.