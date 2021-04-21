Florida

Broward schools Superintendent Robert Runcie arrested on perjury charge

Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested him on a charge of perjury in an official proceeding, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office online arrest records.

According to the website, he was released later in the morning on his own recognizance.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Miami Herald staff writers David Ovalle and David Neal contributed to this report.

