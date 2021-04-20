Florida
Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off the Florida Keys
A man was rescued Tueday morning by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew after his kayak capsized off the Florida Keys.
Chris Hogan, 34, was hoisted to safety by an Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter offshore of Key Largo after the agency received a call that a kayaker was in trouble, according to a Coast Guard press release.
The Coast Guard said Hogan did not have any injuries or medical issues.
A patrol boat from Coast Guard Islamorada also helped in his rescue, the agency noted.
