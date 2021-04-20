Florida

Woman fatally shot, child unharmed in a domestic shooting

The Associated Press

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.

A woman was found fatally shot inside a car parked in a Florida hotel parking lot early Tuesday, police said.

Officers found a 2-year-old child sleeping inside the vehicle that was parked outside a Hampton Inn after 1:30 a.m., Boynton Beach police said in a news release. The suspected gunman fatally shot himself as officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 95, the release said.

The child was not harmed and has been placed with family members, police said.

Witnesses provided investigators with a detailed description of the suspect. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. They found the 40-year-old dead inside the vehicle, the release said.

Authorities have not released the names of woman, man or the child.

  Comments  

Business

Demolition begins on Epstein’s former Florida mansion

April 20, 2021 9:30 AM

Technology

Hackers post files after school district doesn’t pay ransom

April 20, 2021 9:30 AM

National

Ghislaine Maxwell attorneys to 2nd Circuit: She’s no monster

April 20, 2021 9:30 AM

Health News

5 private Georgia colleges to require vaccines for students

April 20, 2021 9:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service