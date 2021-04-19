17 pounds of marijuana is found washed up in the Florida Keys

The U.S. Border Patrol released a graphic showing two packages of marijuana that were among 17 pounds found washed up in the Florida Keys Sunday, April 18, 2021.

About 17 pounds of marijuana were found washed up on the shore in the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The drugs were discovered Sunday in two different locations in the Lower Keys, Border Patrol spokesman Adam Hoffner said.

One shipment contained about nine pounds found on shore in Sugarloaf Key — about 18 miles from Key West.

Hoffner added that another load of about eight pounds washed up on shore near Big Pine Key, located about 30 miles from Key West.

In each instance, the drugs were found by citizens who reported them to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office — which handed them over to the Border Patrol, Hoffner said.