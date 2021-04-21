Florida

Fort Lauderdale man ran a $30,000 scam on Universal Orlando. Next trip: federal prison

A Fort Lauderdale husband, stepfather and convicted felon pulled a modern card-game scam on Universal Orlando Resort for money and free stays.

And, last week, 32-year-old Fredrick Lewis got sentenced to another free stay, three years and one month with lodging and meals, at the federal prison in Sheridan, Oregon. Lewis also got hit with $30,780 restitution.

Lewis pleaded guilty to two counts of producing or trafficking in counterfeit devices, using with intent to defraud. His scheme wasn’t three-card monte, but a credit card and gift card shuffle.

For over two years, from March 2018 through June 2020, the Justice Department said, Lewis used stolen credit cards from 36 people to buy theme park and hotel packages online or by phone. Then Lewis and his pals would take the trips or have Universal convert the packages to gift cards.

Lewis spent seven months in Florida prison for burglary and grand theft in 2014.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Florida

Police: Teen, 14, died after crashing grandmother’s SUV

April 21, 2021 4:24 AM

Technology

Hackers post files after school district doesn’t pay ransom

April 21, 2021 4:24 AM

Florida

Woman fatally shot, child unharmed in a domestic shooting

April 21, 2021 4:24 AM

Business

Report criticizes offshore oil and gas environmental agency

April 21, 2021 4:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service