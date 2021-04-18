3 die in wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 in Massachusetts

Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles on eastbound Interstate 84, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police said the crash involved a 2009 Nissan Murano traveling west in the eastbound lanes in Sturbridge about 6 p.m. Saturday. They said it struck a 2011 Volvo XC60 that was traveling east on the eastbound side.

The crash resulted in fatal injuries to the driver of the Nissan, Deyja Jackson, 40, of Worcester, Massachusetts. The operator and passenger of the Volvo, identified as Irene Karam, 83, of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Patricia Knauer, 62, of DeLand, Florida, respectively, also died, police said.

Police said the facts and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.