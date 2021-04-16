Florida

What’s the rush? Watch a Florida driver jump a drawbridge in Daytona Beach

An impatient daredevil in Daytona Beach got some unwanted attention this week — from cops.

Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan told the Miami Herald Friday about a dangerous stunt that occurred around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

In traffic cam footage provided to the Herald, you can see a light-blue SUV coming from the mainland heading east on the empty Main Street Bridge. The driver runs through a traffic arm and jumps the drawbridge as it begins to rise.

Unseen is the car barreling through the second traffic arm on the other side.

Read Next

Not only was that a risky move, but Volusia County property was damaged. Bendayan said both of the bridge’s arms had to be replaced, but did not disclose the cost.

Investigators think they’ve made an ID but there is still no arrest, according to police.

Read Next

So what would happen to this James Bond wannabe if found?

“They would need to find them first and talk to them,” said Bendayan of the risk-taker. “Definitely a few traffic violations, but those likely wouldn’t be an arrest. Probably just a citation or notice to appear in court.”

This isn’t the first time someone has acted a fool at this site. In March, a motorcyclist jumped the same drawbridge during Daytona Bike Week

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  

Business

DeSantis says he doesn’t favor raising unemployment benefits

April 16, 2021 1:25 PM

Florida

Sheriff: Man, 82, dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

April 16, 2021 1:19 PM

Florida

Sheriff’s corporal retires amid investigation of racist post

April 16, 2021 10:37 AM

Florida

Sheriff deputy fatally shoots knife-wielding Florida man

April 16, 2021 7:19 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service