Visiting the Keys this weekend? Here’s how the Seven Mile Bridge Run could affect you

A portion of the field of 1,500 participants begins the trek to the highest point over the Florida Keys Overseas Highway’s longest span during the Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday, April 6, 2019, near Marathon. The 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s scheduled to resume Saturday, April 17, 2021. Florida Keys News Bureau

The Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys will transform from roadway to running course on Saturday, a resumption of a race canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Nearly 1,000 runners will take over the iconic Keys bridge for an event so highly regarded in the running world that it draws people from across the globe. It’s also a sign that life continues to get back to normal in the Keys, even if there is a pandemic still going on.

“It is one of the most visible events the Keys have,” said Andy Newman, who’s in charge of public relations for the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. Just about every year, Newman boards a helicopter to shoot photos and video of the race, which he distributes to news outlets everywhere.

“It’s so gorgeous with all the people,” he said. “Usually, the bridge is basking in the sunlight because it’s early in the morning,” he said. “You have the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other. It’s unique.”

But with COVID still a concern, a few things will be different with this year’s return of the race.

Runners will have new health rules to follow and there will be no one cheering them on. Spectators won’t be allowed at the beginning or end of the iconic span that links Knight’s Key in the Middle Keys city of Marathon with Little Duck Key in the Lower Keys.

Also, only people who registered for last year’s race can participate this year. Registration is done online, and every year it is booked within minutes of opening because so many runners from around the world want to compete in the run.

Here are some other things you should know, whether you’re competing or just want to get from one side of the bridge to the other.

In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, the Seven Mile Bridge, near Marathon, Fla., in the Florida Keys is packed with contestants to compete in the Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday, April 5, 2014. The annual event attracted 1,500 runners who ran over the longest of 42 bridges over water that help comprise the Florida Keys Overseas Highway. Andy Newman AP

When is the Seven Mile Bridge Run?

If you live or are staying on either side of the bridge, plan accordingly Saturday morning. The The race starts at 6:45 a.m.

Traffic restrictions

Don’t expect to cross the bridge for at least three hours Saturday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the bridge will be shut down in both directions. Drivers should plan to be across the bridge by 6 a.m. “to avoid being stuck on one side or the other.” the sheriff’ office says. The bridge will reopen to traffic at 9 a.m., but there could be slower going than usual, so expect delays

What is the route?

This year, runners will start on the west side of the bridge and finish on the east side. (Despite what it feels like, the Keys do not run north to south, but rather east to west) The actual distance of the race is 6.8 miles. Runners will have approximately 80 minutes to complete the race. There will be sweep buses to pick up those whose pace does not allow them to finish in time. There will be several water stations along the route.

In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, contestants in the Seven Mile Bridge Run near Marathon, Fla., cool down courtesy of a series of showers Saturday, April 5, 2014. The event attracted 1,500 runners, who ran over the longest of 42 bridges over water that help comprise the Florida Keys Overseas Highway. (AP Photo/Florida Keys News Bureau, Andy Newman) Andy Newman AP

Parking and shuttles for runners

Limited parking is on Knight’s Key for registered, bibbed runners. A shuttle will then take them to the starting line on the west side of the bridge. Parking opens at 4:45 a.m., and the last shuttle will leave Knight’s Key at 5:45 a.m.

With the Atlantic Ocean at left and Gulf of Mexico at right, the main pack of 1,500 runners competing in the 15th Annual Seven Mile Bridge Run in the Florida Keys Saturday, April 13, 1996 approach the highest point of the bridge affectionately known as the “hump.” Roberto Castillo of Miami and Karen Miles of Fort Myers, Fla., were top men and women’s finishers of the annual competition over the longest of 43 bridges that helps make up the Overseas Highway in the Keys. ANDY NEWMAN AP

COVID rules for runners

Face coverings must be worn by runners until the beginning of the race. They can remove them while running, but must put them back on after crossing the finish line. The starting line will be set up for social distancing, and runners will leave in waves of 10. Organizers say more than 900 people are expected to compete this year.

Boaters watch runners participating in the 20th Annual Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday, April 21, 2001, race across the longest of 42 bridges that help comprise the Florida Keys’ Overseas Highway. The event, which attracted 1,500 participants, began in 1982 to help herald the completion of a then-new Seven Mile Bridge. The race across the convergenece of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico is regarded by several running magazines as one of the top running events in America. ANDY NEWMAN AP

Awards af ter the race

Because of COVID, there will not be an awards ceremony. Results will be available online, and awards will be mailed.

About the bridge race

Runners pay $75 to compete. Proceeds go to local schools and youth groups. The race kicked off in May 1982 to celebrate the opening of the then-new Seven Mile Bridge. Since the beginning, the event has been organized by the Marathon Runners Club, which says more than $500,000 has been raised.

For more information on the Seven Mile Bridge Run

Go to the Marathon Runners Club’s website at www.7mbrun.com