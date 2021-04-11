Florida

Storm damages homes on Florida’s Gulf Coast

The Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla.

A storm damaged about 20 homes on Florida's Gulf Coast and injured one person, officials said.

Manatee County Public Safety said the homes were damaged by straight-line winds Saturday afternoon and not a tornado, according to the Bradenton Herald. The wind's strength was not immediately known.

Five homes sustained major roof damage and one person suffered minor injuries, the National Weather Service said.

Earlier Saturday, possible tornadoes caused damage in the Panhandle.

In Panama City Beach, a home and convenience store were leveled by a possible tornado, city officials said in a Facebook post. A resident’s photo posted by The Panama City News Herald shows the store’s roof and walls ripped away, but its counters, shelves and the merchandise they held appear untouched. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

In Pensacola, the roof of a downtown brewery was ripped off by the storm, local news reports show. The National Weather Service has not confirmed if that was caused by a tornado, but reported winds of up to 60 mph (95 kpm).

  Comments  

Business

Louisiana to take orders for oyster larvae beginning Monday

April 11, 2021 9:57 AM

Florida

New York judge killed in hit-and-run accident in Florida

April 11, 2021 9:55 AM

Business

Time ticks on Florida bills on protestors, budget, voting

April 11, 2021 8:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service