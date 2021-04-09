Was Kodak Black targeted? Cops investigating after shooting near Florida McDonald’s

Kodak Black AP file photo

A shooting near a Tallahassee McDonald’s involving Kodak Black’s entourage remained unsolved Friday, but the plot thickens.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, a security guard for the Pompano Beach rapper was shot early Monday morning outside the fast food restaurant.

Tallahassee Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Turner confirmed the shooting to the Democrat but did not return the Miami Herald’s request for comment.

According to the TPD incident report obtained by the Democrat, Black was followed by several vehicles after stopping off at a club while in town to perform at the Cultur3Fest concert.

The rapper and his entourage pulled in to the McDonald’s around 3 a.m., according to the report, and blocked the entrance to the restaurant with a car.

After Black went inside to get his food, an occupant of the vehicle that had followed his crew earlier began shooting at his car, then fled, the report said.

One of Black’s bodyguards was hit in the leg and rushed to a hospital to undergo surgery; the South Florida rapper, unharmed, was whisked away to another location.

The owner/operator of the McDonald’s, Raphael Vazquez, issued a statement about the incident, saying it did not happen on his property: “We are aware of the incident that happened on the street in front of our restaurant,” Vazquez wrote. “Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. We are fully cooperating with the Tallahassee Police Department, who will provide all updates on this investigation.”

TMZ reports that Black appears to have been targeted for a hit. The outlet says police told it they are currently reviewing threats made against the “Tunnel Vision” hitmaker.

The entertainer, born Bill Kapri, has been out of prison since President Donald Trump granted him clemency before leaving office in January.

He’d been serving a 46-month sentence after admitting in 2019 that he falsified information on federal forms to buy firearms from a South Florida gun shop two separate times.