Looking for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine? Publix is changing its booking opportunities

Publix is moving all of its Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booking opportunities in Florida to Fridays only.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain announced the scheduling change Thursday. It did not say if this would affect the total number of appointments available.

Publix’s online portal will open on Fridays at 7 a.m. so people can make Moderna appointments for the following week. Previously, people had the opportunity to book a Moderna vaccine on Mondays and Fridays.

Publix will also continue to offer Johnson & Johnson appointments through its online portal at 7 a.m. every Wednesday.

To check for a slot, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

As a reminder, both of the vaccines Publix offers are for people 18 and older. Teens 16 and 17 years old need to find a vaccination site that offer Pfizer’s vaccine, which is for people 16 and older.