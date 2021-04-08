Florida

Illinois man burned in boat fire in the Florida Keys

A charred Boston Whaler center console boat is docked behind a residence in Key Colony Beach, a small, incorporated community in the Middle Florida Keys. The vessel caught fire Thursday morning, April, 8, 2021.
A charred Boston Whaler center console boat is docked behind a residence in Key Colony Beach, a small, incorporated community in the Middle Florida Keys. The vessel caught fire Thursday morning, April, 8, 2021. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

An Illinois man was airlifted to a Miami-Dade County hospital Thursday morning after being burned in a boat fire in the Florida Keys.

David Grigsby, 29, was standing inside a 24-foot Boston Whaler center console that was docked behind a residence in Key Colony Beach — a small incorporated town in the Middle Keys — when the vessel caught fire around 8:30 a.m., according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The fire started while another man on the boat, Brian Bales, was trying to start the vessel’s engines, according to an FWC report.

Grigsby sustained burns to his torso. His condition was not immediately known. The FWC did not say to which hospital medics took him.

The FWC is investigating the cause of the fire.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service