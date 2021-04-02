Crash shuts down Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys

Firefighters, medics and police officers tend to a crash on the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys Friday, April 2, 2021.

A crash involving several vehicles closed the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys late Friday afternoon.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down the major bridge on the Keys’ only main highway in both directions, tying up traffic at the start of what’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend along the island chain.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Photos provided by the sheriff’s office show the crash involved at least three vehicles, including a box truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.