A man tried to save a dad and daughter from drowning off Miami Beach. It ended tragically

An unconscious man was pulled from the rough surf off Miami Beach early Wednesday evening. On the sand, an 11-year-old girl told lifeguards, “That’s not my dad,” according to a police report on the incident that left two men dead.

She and her father, Kirk Munguia, 42, of Miami, were on a yellow inflatable raft about 200 feet from the beach at 54th Street around 5:30 p.m. when witnesses said a wave knocked them both in the water.

Munguia repeatedly tried getting his daughter back on to the raft, but every time he did, another wave came along and knocked her back in, witnesses told Miami Beach police.

One man, Howard Stover, 41, from Dayton, Ohio, went into the water and was able to grab the daughter and bring her to the beach.

Stover told officers that the unconscious man lifeguards rescued also went into the ocean to save the family. Police identified him Thursday morning as Ariel Romero Velazquez, 49, of Hialeah.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue paramedics took Velazquez to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead at 6:21 p.m., according to a police report on the incident.

U.S. Coast Guard crews, as well as rescuers from other agencies, searched for Munguia through the night. His body was found floating near 55th Street on Thursday morning, said Miami Beach police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

According to the Coast Guard, Munguia’s body was found by Miami Beach Ocean Rescue around 10 a.m.