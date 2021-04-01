What happened at Fort Lauderdale airport and what does it mean for your flight?

El Nuevo Herald

All is clear at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, but that doesn’t mean things are back to normal.

Traffic is backed up and your flight may be delayed. But the airport says operations are slowly resuming.

Police early Thursday evacuated the Broward airport and shut down all roads leading to it for a “law enforcement investigation” outside two terminals.

By 7:30 a.m., entrance roadways to the airport reopened to all traffic, “and operations are gradually returning to normal following an earlier security incident outside of Terminals 2 and 3,” according to an FLL alert.

Here’s what you should do:

▪ Call your airline to check whether your flight has been delayed.

▪ Avoid Interstate 95 near I-595, especially if you’re not going to the airport.

▪ Avoid U.S. 1 and Griffin Road.

In addition to the backups, people on their way to the airport were sitting on sidewalks after abandoning their idle Uber rides.

Police radio transmissions indicated a possible suspicious package on airport grounds and that the airport was evacuated.

“Disruptions to airport operations may be possible and travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight status before coming to the airport,” FLL announced on Twitter.

NOW: Cars driving in to FLL after a police investigation closed the airport for hours this morning.



Airport is back open. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/LlaEWJPllL — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) April 1, 2021

People trying to get to the airport, for flights or for work, took to social media in the early hours.

Susan Slavicek, a passenger on Southwest Airlines, couldn’t understand why her 10:45 a.m. flight out of FLL was still marked “on time” despite the traffic mess at the airport.

“FLL closed with bomb threat, roads around airport closed, and you still have my 10:45 flight as ‘on time?’ Get real!” she posted on Facebook and Twitter around 6:45 a.m.

A representative from Southwest Air replied, “We will continue to monitor the situation in FLL and will notify all customers with flight updates as soon as possible.”

@SouthwestAir FLL closed with bomb threat, roads around airport closed, and you still have my 10:45 flight as "on time"? Get real! — Susan Slavicek (@SusanSlavicek) April 1, 2021

This bulletin will be updated.