Florida

Miami man arrested after 12-year-old boy raped and shot in face, police say

Aliex Santiesteban
Aliex Santiesteban Miami-Dade police

A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the abduction, rape and shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Brownsville, police said.

Aliex Santiesteban of Miami was charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping a child under 13 and attempted murder.

Police say the boy was walking in Brownsville near Northwest 43rd Terrace and 30th Avenue between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Saturday when Santiesteban rolled up and forced him into his car. He drove him about two blocks away and assaulted him.

During the struggle, Santiesteban shot the boy in the face, police say. Santiesteban denies the allegations, according to the report.

After being kicked out of the car, the boy walked to a nearby business and called 911. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue then took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Miami Herald staff writer David Neal contributed to this article.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
