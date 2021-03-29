Florida

Firefighters: 1 killed in house fire in Jacksonville

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

One person has died in a house fire in Jacksonville, fire officials said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call early Monday at the home. They found smoke billowing from the home.

Crews pulled the victim out of the home in the city's Arlington area, the fire department said on Twitter.

The agency said the state fire marshal's office has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

No additional details were immediately available.

  Comments  

Health News

Man who fired gun at Everglades park rangers captured

March 29, 2021 1:13 AM

TV

SNL skit parodies spring breakers in Miami Beach amid COVID pandemic

Florida

2 men, 1 woman charged in $1.5M ‘grandparent fraud’ scheme

March 28, 2021 4:59 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service