Florida
Firefighters: 1 killed in house fire in Jacksonville
One person has died in a house fire in Jacksonville, fire officials said.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call early Monday at the home. They found smoke billowing from the home.
Crews pulled the victim out of the home in the city's Arlington area, the fire department said on Twitter.
The agency said the state fire marshal's office has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.
No additional details were immediately available.
