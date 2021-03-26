Florida

2 kids rescued a mile off Florida’s Atlantic Coast

The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Fla.

Two children were rescued off Florida’s Atlantic Coast after being swept more than a mile out to sea, officials said.

The swimmers were spotted clinging to a paddleboard Tuesday afternoon about 1.2 miles (1.9 kilometers) from the coast of Brevard County, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release. Strong winds were pushing the kids further out to sea as they fought three-to-five-foot (1-meter) waves.

A helicopter from nearby Kennedy Space Center responded to the scene as an FWC boat crew pulled the young swimmers from the water, officials said. The juveniles, whose ages were not reported, were medically assessed and returned safely to their family.

  Comments  

Florida

Florida Senate seeks to end Constitution Revision Commission

March 26, 2021 5:47 AM

Health News

Governor: Florida to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

March 26, 2021 5:47 AM

National

Florida police officer shoots pit bull that ran toward her

March 26, 2021 5:47 AM

Business

Florida Senate seeks to collect tax from out-of-state sales

March 26, 2021 5:47 AM

Florida

Deputies: Teens blame autopilot for crash with patrol car

March 26, 2021 5:47 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service