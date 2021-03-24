Check your credit card statement if you bought gas at this South Florida 7-Eleven

dneal@MiamiHerald.com

A credit card skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon, and the agency doesn’t know how long it was there.

The skimmer was on pump No. 11 at 4948 Le Chalet Blvd. in the unincorporated Boynton Beach area, PBSO said.

Skimmers are used to lift credit card information. They’re one reason why, when paying by credit card or debit card, the safest move is to go inside to the register.

“Please check your accounts and report unauthorized charges to the appropriate bank or credit card companies,” PBSO said.