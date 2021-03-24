Florida couple got amorous by a veteran’s memorial. The many witnesses included a cop

Police car lights. The Wichita Eagle

A Florida couple got romantic where they weren’t supposed to Monday afternoon, and ended up arrested.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Lauren Baugh and her boyfriend Grant Mulder were seen having sexual relations by a veteran’s memorial at Largo Central Park, in Largo, in the Tampa Bay area.

Among the many witnesses was an officer from the Largo Police Department.

In the complaint, the cop writes that Baugh, 41, was behaving in a “vulgar” and “indecent” way with Mulder, 48.

“It should be noted that the defendant was not only visible to patrons of the park but to passersby from a highly trafficked roadway.”

Baugh was charged with “exposure of sexual organs.” The co-defendant, with lewd and lascivious behavior.

There was an indication of alcohol on both parties, the report added.

Baugh was released on $150 bond; Mulder pleaded no contest and fined $600.