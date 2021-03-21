Florida
SWAT, military-style vehicles, pepper spray balls used to enforce South Beach curfew
Pepper-spray balls, SWAT teams and a military-style vehicle rolling down Ocean Drive became the new picture Saturday night of spring break on South Beach as Miami Beach police tried to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew.
The city announced the curfew for South Beach’s “High Impact Zone” only hours earlier in reaction to spring break crowds so violently rowdy that Ocean Drive’s longest continuously open establishment, The Clevelander, announced Friday it was shutting down until March 24.
The curfew, announced as part of a State of Emergency declaration made at 4 p.m., included the closure of bars and clubs on jam-packed Ocean Drive. People were told to disperse. .
On such short notice, curfew compliance clashed with curfew enforcement as was chronicled by social media and news organizations around the world. Thousands of people were still on Ocean Drive and in the city’s entertainment district after the 8 p.m. curfew kicked in. To clear them out, videos showed, police turned on their lights and sirens and fired pepper balls into the crowds.
Police Chief Richard Clements did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Miami Herald has asked police to discuss the enforcement of the curfew, including questions about why police fired pepper balls into what appeared to be non-violent crowds.
It took Miami Beach police over two hours to clear Ocean Drive.
Reporter Chuck Rabin contributed to this report
Comments