Can I get my second dose at another Florida site or pharmacy? Here are the rules

Many sites are no longer requiring appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida. And as more people get vaccinated, Florida’s rules on where you can get your second shot are beginning to loosen up.

Many locations will now let you get your second dose, even if you received the first shot elsewhere. This is good news for people who couldn’t make it to their vaccination appointment because they had a family emergency, moved to a different county or just want to get their shot closer to home.

But keep in mind that there is a second dose waiting for you at the site where you received your first dose. So it might be easier to get your second shot at the same place.

Also, remember that some vaccine sites schedule your second-dose appointment simultaneously with your first shot and others schedule it on site after your first shot. Some places, like Hard Rock Stadium, tell you to return after 21 days with your state-issued photo ID and CDC vaccination card. That’s the date listed on your CDC vaccine card.

If you do find yourself needing to get the second shot elsewhere, here’s what pharmacies and the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state’s vaccine distribution, has told us:

Hard Rock Stadium, Tree Tops Park and other state-run sites

Florida residents can get their second dose at most state-run sites in Miami-Dade and Broward, even if they got their first shot elsewhere. Most state-run sites in South Florida have Pfizer, but some have Moderna.

If you’re looking for a second-dose Pfizer shot, some of the state-run sites you can go to include Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, loanDepot park (formerly Marlins Park) in Little Havana and any of the state-run sites in Broward County, including Tree Tops Park in Davie, Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale and T.Y. Park in Hollywood.

For second-dose Moderna, some of your options include Overtown Youth Center and Oak Grove Park.

With the exception of loanDepot park, all of these sites don’t take appointments, which means you can just show up and wait in line. You will need to show proof of Florida residency like a driver’s license and your CDC vaccination card.

What if I got my first Pfizer or Moderna shot in a different state?

Any Florida resident who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna in a different state can also get their second shot at any state-supported vaccine site. Some pharmacies will work with you, too (more on this later).

Remember, if your first shot was Moderna, your second shot must be Moderna. Same goes for Pfizer. Most state-run sites in South Florida carry Pfizer, although some have Moderna.

You will need to show proof of Florida residency like a driver’s license and your CDC vaccination card.

Can I get my second shot at a different pharmacy? What about rescheduling?

All of the pharmacies listed below automatically schedule second-dose shots when you book the first shot. When it comes to rescheduling or booking a second dose only, each pharmacy has different rules.

▪ Publix lets people schedule second-dose appointments through its online portal, even if they received their first dose at another non-Publix location. There is a prompt asking if it’s for first dose.

There’s no way to reschedule a shot. If you can’t make it to your appointment, you’ll have to use the online portal again to schedule a new one. And remember, this all depends on supply availability.

▪ CVS Health, which owns Navarro Discount Pharmacy, CVS y mas and traditional CVS stores, lets people schedule second-dose appointments through its online portal, too. When scheduling online, there is a prompt asking if it’s for first or second dose.

If you want a second dose, keep in mind it can only be booked in the same state you got your first shot. It will also depend on whether any of the stores in the area have the vaccine brand you need.

Appointment rescheduling for first and second doses will be on a case-by-case basis. Contact the pharmacy where your second shot was set to take place and they will try to work with you. You can also call 800-746-7287 for assistance.

▪ Walgreens will let people schedule second-dose appointments through its online portal. In terms of rescheduling, Walgreens recommends contacting the pharmacy where your shot is scheduled to see what can be done. It will depend on supply.

▪ Walmart, which also owns Sam’s Club says appointment rescheduling will be on a case-by-case basis. Contact the pharmacy where your second shot was set to take place and they will try to work with you.

▪ Southeastern Grocers, which owns Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket, like other pharmacies prefers if people get their second dose at the same location where they got their first shot. If for some reason, you can no longer return to the same location, perhaps because you moved to a different county, the retailer will let you schedule a second-dose appointment through the online portal.

And remember, no matter where you go, proof of Florida residency and your CDC vaccination card will be required.

This article will be updated.