‘It was his time to go.’ Man pulls two ears from his pocket, arrested in Florida murder

A scene of unspeakable violence played out in Florida over the weekend.

According to a police report from the Lake County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a reported “stabbing” at a DeLand home. They made contact with Kolby Parker, 30, who told them he was attacked by his grandfather, Ronal Wells Sr., while they were smoking marijuana.

After his grandfather came at him with a knife, Parker said he was able to disarm the 77-year-old “and use the knife against him.”

Wells was found out on the porch “deceased” with “apparent stab wounds,” according to the report.

While interviewing the suspect, deputies say he pulled two human ears from his pocket. They later discovered that the ears belonged to the dead man. Inside the home, detectives found a baseball bat splattered with what appeared to be blood and a large butcher knife.

Parker later confessed to bashing Wells in the head with the bat and stabbing him with the butcher knife several times. Parker also admitted to cutting off his older man’s ears because he wanted his grandfather to be with his dead grandmother.

“It was his time to go,” the suspect said, according to the police report.

Parker was arrested and charged with second-degree murder as well as battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence.

The defendant is being held on no bond at the Lake County Jail.