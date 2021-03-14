15-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting Florida man

Police in Florida say a teenage boy has been arrested for the drive-by shooting of a 20-year-old man.

The 15-year-old teen was arrested Thursday night and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The teen shot and killed Antonio Aguirre, according to the police department.

Family members told the Bradenton Herald that Aguirre was walking with other relatives late Thursday in their neighborhood when a vehicle passed by and two or three shots were fired from the vehicle.

Aguirre’s sister told the the newspaper that her brother was “full of life” and loved soccer and his family.