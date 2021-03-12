Jeffrey Epstein victims’ fund back in business; 175-plus submitted claims so far

The special compensation fund for victims of Jeffrey Epstein has reopened more than a month after its temporary suspension, its director said Friday, having received new money and promises that the pipeline of money will not go dry again.

Jordy Feldman, the administrator of the Epstein Victims Compensation Program, temporarily halted the issuance of new compensation offers in early February after the Epstein estate failed to replenish the fund as it paid victims. More than 175 claims have been received so far. The estate’s lawyers blamed liens placed on assets by Denise George, the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the estate is being settled.

George denied that she was harming victims and last month upped her ongoing civil enforcement action, which alleges the co-executors of the estate are compromised and part of an ongoing criminal enterprise. She accused them in February of immigration fraud, alleging they’d forced some Epstein victims to marry each other to remain in the United States.

The net result was the fund created for victims had run dry and Feldman took the unusual step of pausing some activities.

On Friday, she hit the play button anew.

“I am pleased to report that the Program can now resume full operations after this unfortunate and unexpected month-long delay. We have continued to process claims and hold meetings with claimants in anticipation of the resolution of the Estate’s liquidity issue, and will begin issuing compensation offers immediately,” she said in a statement. “I am eager to continue the important work of this Program, and remain deeply committed to ensuring that all eligible claimants receive the compensation and validation they deserve.”

In a bulletin, Feldman clarified that she has received only about $10 million in new money from the estate, which went to cover the outstanding amount of the fund’s last replenishment request. The money that should start coming into the fund will be from this week’s sale of Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion in New York for about $51 million. The buyer’s identity has not been revealed.

Feldman said she and the probate court in the Virgin Islands have received assurances that the sale of other properties will be used to fund claims awarded to victims.

“With these developments, the Administrator has determined that there is sufficient certainty that eligible claims can be timely and fully paid and has lifted the suspension,” Feldman’s notice said.

The estate also expects to resolve a legal dispute soon that has held up the closing process on the sale of Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion in Florida. The status of the two islands Epstein owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which are drawing interest from buyers, is unclear. A ranch in New Mexico must also be sold.

The Epstein victims fund has paid out over $67 million to eligible claimants, Feldman said. Although the deadline to register new claims has passed, those already determined to be eligible to participate have through March 25 to file their claims.