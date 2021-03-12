A man crashed his motorcycle into a bear on a Florida road. It killed both, troopers say

A Florida man and a bear died near the Ocala National Forest when he crashed into the animal with his motorcycle without wearing a helmet, FHP says

A motorcyclist hit a bear near the Ocala National Forest in Marion County late Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

FHP says the 42-year-old Ocala man and the bear were both killed in the crash at State Road 40 and State Road 19. The unnamed operator of a 1999 Honda motorcycle hit the bear at 11:02 p.m. Thursday, according to the FHP report.

The FHP report said the driver was not wearing a helmet and was traveling west on State Road 40 when the front of his motorcycle “struck a bear that was in the westbound lane.”

The motorcycle then overturned on its left side, and the driver was ejected into the westbound lane. He was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, highway patrol report said.