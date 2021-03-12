3 children, teen, adult killed in Florida car crash

Three children, a teenager and an adult were killed in a two-car crash Thursday evening in central Florida, authorities said.

The crash occurred before 8 p.m. when a car turning left was hit on the side by another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Kim Montes.

There were six people in the impacted car and several occupants were ejected, Montes said. It's unclear whether the occupants wore seat belts or whether the impact, which ripped the car in half, caused the victims to be ejected.

Responders believe everyone in the vehicle was related. The ages of the victims have not been confirmed but one of the children was young enough to sit in an infant car seat, authorities said.

Orange County Fire Rescue Chief Thomas Veal said both drivers survived. The driver of the impacted car sustained serious injuries. The other driver is in stable condition.

“This is one of the most horrific scenes we’ve had in a very long time,” Montes said.

Additional details on the crash weren't immediately released.

Montes said another fatal crashed happened in the same area in January. Troopers will ask officials to evaluate the intersection for any safety issues, Montes said.