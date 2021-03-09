Tampa police officer killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 275

A Tampa police officer died when his patrol car was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 275. The driver of the other car also was killed. Spectrum Bay News 9

A Tampa police officer has been killed in a wrong-way traffic crash.

According to Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, the crash happened in the northbound lanes just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 275 near Hillsborough Avenue.

Jesse Madsen, a 45-year-old officer who was a 16-year veteran of the department, was killed.

Interstate 275 is currently closed in both directions between East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and East Sligh Avenue.

Tampa Police began receiving calls at 1 a.m. about a white sedan driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-275 at a high rate of speed and swerving through the lanes.

Within a minute of the original call, the vehicle crashed into Officer Madsen’s police vehicle between the Hillsborough and Sligh Avenue exits.

The impact killed both Jesse and the 25-year-old male driver of the white sedan.

Madsen was a husband and father of four and a Marine. He was a 7-time Lifesaving Award-winner. He is the 32nd Tampa police officer to die in the line of duty.

“This a tragedy,” Dugan said. “Our community has been rocked by these wrong-way drivers. And it’s just a complete tragedy a husband and father of four is now gone.”

The crash is under investigation and I-275 may be closed until about 9 a.m.

