A South Florida father made child sex-abuse videos. His toddler daughter appeared in some

When Homeland Security agents and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office members hit Robert Solove’s home with a search warrant, they saw his 18-month old daughter, “in a play-pen ... without pants or a diaper, and had a substantial amount of blood visible.”

They had seen worst snapshots from the toddler’s life of abuse. That’s why they were there on Feb. 19, 2020.

And that’s why Solove, 28, will be staying in federal prison after pleading guilty Thursday to two counts of child pornography production, two counts of child pornography distribution and one count of child pornography possession. The length of Solove’s stay will be announced at his sentencing, which is scheduled for May 26.

The above was from the criminal complaint against Solove, who lived with his daughter’s mother and two of the child’s grandparents in a condominium on Ketay Circle in unincorporated Palm Beach County near Boca Raton.

The grandmother, the complaint says, “stated the child was co-sleeping with her and her husband and believed the child had wet through the diaper and was in the process of changing her.”

Emergency medical services were called and the paramedics told the agents the baby needed to be taken to a hospital. They hustled off with the child with the mother and a Homeland Security Investigations agent.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cops present wanted to talk to Solove.

A trail of Kik-ing child pornography around

The complaint says an undercover Homeland Security agent out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, saw a photo of a toddler with a Disney pacifier, a Minnie Mouse pillow and genitals exposed to the camera. It was in a group chat room of child sex abuse material traders on the Kik app, which shows up often in child pornography cases.

After electronically meeting the poster, user “rsolove99” who went by “Rob S” in the chats, the agent saw Rob S post a video of what appeared to be the same child “sexually manipulating a grown man’s penis.”

Rob S eventually admitted it was his daughter and posted a selfie with the child, the complaint said.

Five days after Kik provided HSI with the WiFi internet address used by rsolove99 for these chats, agents were knocking on the door of the Ketay Circle condominium.

Solove’s admissions of guilt

The Justice Department says Solove admitted creating photos and videos with his daughter. He also coaxed a middle school girl in another state to “take pornographic photographs and videos of herself and send them to (him) through another smartphone app.”

Solove is looking at 15 years, minimum, for each count of child pornography production, a minimum of five years for each count of child pornography distribution and a maximum of 20 years on the possession count.