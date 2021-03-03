A street with no name? Universal Studios ‘evaluating’ attraction amid Dr. Seuss scandal

Universal Studios could be going through some changes after the uproar over six Dr. Seuss books.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it was stopping sales of a handful of books because of racist depictions, with characters portrayed “in ways that are hurtful and wrong.” They include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship.



We are committed to action. — Dr. Seuss (@DrSeuss) March 2, 2021

Will kids and adults still be able to enjoy Seuss Landing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure?

The Orlando attraction features a few themed spots named after book names. For example, there’s a play area called “If I Ran the Zoo,” one of the titles on the hit list.

Universal released a media statement regarding the matter:

“Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises,” it said. “We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.”

There’s also a toy store called Mulberry Street on property, with a picture still on the website, as well as a bright red Mulberry Street sign by the High in the Sky trolley ride. And a copy of the banned “Zoo” book lays on Sneetch Beach, Attractions magazine points out.