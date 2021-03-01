Florida

He went to look for his ball at a Florida golf course. Then he vanished, deputies say

A Florida golfer who went missing at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club Sunday morning in Oldsmar turned up dead hours later.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the golf course around 7:30 am. on a missing adult call.

Hermilo Jazmines had been on the green with a friend on the third hole when his ball rolled out of sight. The 74-year-old went to look for it in his cart and vanished, investigators said.

The Lutz man’s cart was parked on a path and his putter was lying nearby a pond.

Deputies searched the course and the nearby woods along with the Oldsmar Fire Department. They also looked along the edge of the water.

Deputies Investigate Drowning After Golfer Goes Missing in East Lake Woodlands: https://tinyurl.com/tvhc2r25

Posted by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 28, 2021

The sheriff’s dive team eventually found Jazmines submerged in the water near his golf club. He was dead.

“Investigators say the evidence suggests Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned,” says the post that added that his friends said “he likes to search the course for lost golf balls.”

The medical examiner’s office will do an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. His death does not appear suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.

