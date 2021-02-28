Florida

Officials: 1 dead in Florida single-engine plane crash

The Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla.

One person died when a single-engine plane crashed into the brush near a South Florida airport on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Luscombe 8A went down toward the end of a runway at Tailwinds Airport near Jupiter, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there were possibly two people on board when the plane crashed at about 12:30 p.m. under “unknown circumstances,” news outlets reported.

One person was taken to the hospital, a fire rescue spokesperson said. Nobody involved was identified and the condition of the hospitalized person was not immediately released.

The National Transportation Safety Board was set to handle the investigation.

