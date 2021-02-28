Florida teen helped rescue hundreds of rabbits, guinea pigs

A South Florida high school student helped rescue 260 rabbits and guinea pigs when she heard about their plight.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that Dylan Warfel, a Pompano Beach senior, began a massive coordination effort to rescue dozens of the animals and find them new homes.

It unfolded across the state from Warfel, in the town of Alva near Fort Myers. Animals that also included horses and ducks, all living in squalor, uncared for, and many with horrifying injuries.

Warfel, who has been rescuing animals for five years, called animal rescue groups she’d worked with in the past and others that could offer help. In a matter of days, she’d found homes for the majority of the 260 rabbits and guinea pigs.

It was an exhausting, yet remarkable feat for 17-year-old Warfel.

Warfel and Marquelle Hendryx, owner and founder of Broken Oak Animal Sanctuary in Alva, got the animals to safety. The sorted them by gender and arranged them in the order they’d be dropped off, then set out across Florida in a rented cargo van to find facilities to take the rescues.

They said they made six stops on their nearly 24-hour trip, going from the west coast, to central Florida, to the east coast.

“We even ended up transporting 40 to Missouri,” Warfel said.

“I just cannot commend Dylan enough for being a high school student,” Hendryx said. “In order for us, in one day, to be able to get 260 animals off of one property and to transport them to all of the different agencies, organizations and rescues, the amount of coordinating and communication and everything that Dylan was able to do was integral to what we were able to do. It was amazing. She’s a great kid. It’s impressive.”

Warfel herself took 21 rabbits and guinea pigs from Alva and wants to find them homes.