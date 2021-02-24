Gulf coast has the best beach in the country, Tripadvisor says — but it’s not in Manatee

Is this the best beach in the country? Tripadvisor thinks so.

The best beach in the country is in Florida, and it’s not too far from Manatee County.

The best beach in the United States, according to Tripadvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for Beaches, is St. Pete Beach, which is also the fifth best beach in the entire world.

Why? “It’s a great walking beach with white quartz sand, clear calm water, and seashells by the truckload,” Tripadvisor writes. “The most perfect place to watch the sun set over the ocean.”

The awards are based on reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers gathered over the course of a year. Also taken into consideration are travelers’ “saves,” meaning beaches that visitors wished they could visit even though the COVID-19 pandemic meant they couldn’t (or shouldn’t).

The No. 1 beach in the world belongs to Whitehaven Beach, on Whitsunday Island in Australia, which we have to admit is breathtaking. Also there does not seem to be a Wet Willie’s on it.

Seven other Florida beaches made the top 25 in the U.S., but not a one on Anna Maria Island or Longboat Key, although a few of them are a relatively short drive away.

9: Madeira Beach (near St. Pete Beach)

12: Ormond Beach

13: Henderson Beach State Park in Destin

15: Pensacola Beach

16: Treasure Island Beach

17: Siesta Beach on Siesta Key in Sarasota

18: Clearwater Beach