Florida

Cubans’ 16-day raft journey ends off the Palm Beach County coast, Coast Guard says

Five Cuban migrants on a raft as they were found by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Five Cuban migrants on a raft as they were found by the U.S. Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard District 7

Five Cubans made it from their native country to two miles southeast of Palm Beach Inlet before the U.S. Coast Guard ended their journey Saturday, the agency said.

The Coast Guard said as the migrants were being picked up by a Coast Guard Lake Worth Inlet crew, they mentioned they had been at sea for 16 days.

Cubans on raft near Lake Worth 2.jpg
The makeshift raft and the five Cubans who said they had been on the raft for 16 days. U.S. Coast Guard District 7

A good Samaritan had spotted them and reported them to a Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstander. After the Lake Worth Inlet boat picked them up and transferred them to the Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans, they received food, water, medical attention and a ride back to Cuba.

The Coast Guard says more than 100 Cuban migrants have been intercepted on the Florida straits in 2021.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

National

8 Cubans rescued after makeshift boat capsizes near Florida

February 23, 2021 4:24 PM

Florida

Fatal crash cuts power, shuts down 3 schools in Florida Keys

February 23, 2021 12:20 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service