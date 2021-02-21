The Miami masseur touched her breasts and scared her. No one else was in the facility, ERO says

Allegedly inappropriately touching and ogling a woman during a massage, then starting to follow her home got a South Miami-Dade massage therapist’s license restricted.

And, the emergency restriction order (ERO) from Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees says, this all happened after hours at a business that already had fired Joseph Succar.

“Mr. Succar willfully abused his position as a massage therapist to sexually violate a woman who trusted him to act professionally and within the boundaries of generally accepted massage therapy and treatment,” the ERO said.

A call to a home number for Succar rang continuously without any pickup. Three cell phone numbers under his name did not accept calls.

Online records say Succar has been a licensed masseur since May 25, 2018. The ERO said he worked at Vitality Massage Studio, which state records list at 8864 SW 129th Terr., until he was fired in late 2020 for “speaking unprofessionally to Vitality patients.”

Miami area massage establishments being booked up or closing on Nov. 11 and a suggestion from a worker at one of those businesses led a business traveler identified as “E.N.” to Succar. She didn’t know Succar personally or professionally, but the ERO says he asked Vitality owners to use their place after they closed “to provide a massage to a friend.”

Succar told E.N. where to meet him. He didn’t tell her that he’d been fired from there recently.

Massaging, looking and touching

They met at 8:30 p.m.

The ERO says Succar gave E.N. a bath towel to drape herself, but it didn’t cover her completely. He also didn’t pull out any sheets or any of the usual draping materials that cover the whole body. The massage started with E.N. face down.

“During E.N.’s massage, Mr. Succar discussed his sexual encounters with other women,” the ERO said. “E.N. found Mr. Succar’s conversation to be odd and attempted to redirect the conversation.”

After he asked her to turn over, the ERO said, her torso was uncovered from the waist up. Succar said, “I’m going to use the back of my hand, so that I don’t graze your breast.”

Nonetheless, the ERO said, “Mr. Succar then touched E.N’s breasts, grazing her nipples, which were exposed.”

He then asked her to “enter into a yoga-style stretch position that caused E.N.’s vagina to become uncovered by the bath towel. Mr. Succar told E.N. that he would not look at her vagina during the stretch.

“Mr. Succar stared at E.N.’s vagina and breasts while she was in the stretch position.”

Following the client following the massage

The ERO said E.N. ended the massage and looked for an ATM because Succar said he would take only cash, a change from an earlier claim that he’d accept credit cards. Also, she was worried he’d get violent if he didn’t get cash.

“Mr. Succar would not let E.N. go to an ATM machine alone and followed E.N. while she sought out an ATM machine,” the ERO said. “After receiving cash from E.N., Mr Succar further insisted on following E.N. home. E.N. responded ‘no,’ but Mr. Succar urged E.N. to at least let him follow her for several blocks.”

After yelling at Succar in fear, the ERO says, E.N. reached out to Vitality’s owners the next day. That’s when she learned he’d been fired previously.

No criminal charges have been filed yet.

Succar’s massage therapist license is restricted to clients who are men.