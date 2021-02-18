They were working out at this Kendall gym. Then a car smashed through the window

Gyms are already having a tough time during the pandemic. Then this happened.

On Wednesday morning, a car smashed into the side of Youfit health club in West Kendall .

In video captured on “Only in Kendall” stories, you can see a red sedan halfway through the front window. Shattered glass is everywhere.

Amazingly, people continue to work out.

Further videos show a police cruiser and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck arrive at the fitness center inside Shoppes at Lago Mar. A uniformed gym worker is also seen sweeping the mess from the floor.

Witnesses told NBC 6 the VW Jetta was parked in front of the gym and that he driver accidentally accelerated forward instead of backing up.

A Youfit employee who answered the phone Thursday morning told the Miami Herald that the gym was still open and that no one had been injured.