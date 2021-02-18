Florida

They were working out at this Kendall gym. Then a car smashed through the window

Only in Kendall/Instagram

Gyms are already having a tough time during the pandemic. Then this happened.

On Wednesday morning, a car smashed into the side of Youfit health club in West Kendall .

In video captured on “Only in Kendall” stories, you can see a red sedan halfway through the front window. Shattered glass is everywhere.

Amazingly, people continue to work out.

Further videos show a police cruiser and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck arrive at the fitness center inside Shoppes at Lago Mar. A uniformed gym worker is also seen sweeping the mess from the floor.

Witnesses told NBC 6 the VW Jetta was parked in front of the gym and that he driver accidentally accelerated forward instead of backing up.

A Youfit employee who answered the phone Thursday morning told the Miami Herald that the gym was still open and that no one had been injured.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  

Florida

Sheriff’s deputy killed trying to help stop drunken driver

February 18, 2021 9:50 AM

Entertainment

Dance teacher featured on ‘Dance Moms’ accused of sex abuse

February 18, 2021 8:40 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service