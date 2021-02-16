Florida

Police, family seeking answers in transgender woman’s death

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Police in South Florida are searching for clues in what they say is the “violent and vicious" death of a 45-year-old transgender woman.

The body of Alexus Braxton was found Feb. 4 inside her condominium at the Carmel at the California Condominiums, Miami-Dade police Detective Juan Segovia said in a video posted on Twitter.

“The family was left with no closure, and they’re suffering tremendously because of the death and the manner in which our victim was murdered,” Segovia said.

Police said Braxton’s mother and sister were concerned and went to the home to check on her. They called authorities because they felt something was suspicious. The officer found Braxton's body.

“Lord have mercy, I never, ever thought it would happen,” Braxton’s mother, Joenita, told NBC6.

Police want to talk to a person spotted on surveillance video who may have information about Braxton's death.

