Who was that masked man? Super Bowl streaker works for this X-rated prankster

One burning question remains from the Super Bowl.

Who was that masked man?

Fans watching the big event Sunday night couldn’t help but notice in the fourth quarter, a hardly dressed dude who certainly didn’t belong as he zipped through the field at Raymond James Stadium.

We know the answer.

Thank you, thank you... we’re just waiting on our MVP award @NFL



Did we turn it into a gif? Yes. Yes we did. https://t.co/xocC26ZmpX pic.twitter.com/0JpOx6RaYg — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 8, 2021

The unwanted visitor, wearing just a pink leotard, loose black shorts and face mask, has been identified by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office as Yuri Andrade from Boca Raton.

The 31-year-old was arrested at the stadium, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eventually beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, and charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor.

In footage captured on TV screens around the nation, you can see Andrade race by, drop his drawers momentarily, then get tackled in true football fashion by security guards.

According to jail records, Andrade was released early Monday after posting $500 cash bond.

According to widespread reports, Andrade was put up to the prank by infamous prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who has charged onto some fields himself. Big clue: Zdorovetskiy’s adult website, Vitaly Uncensored, was displayed across Andrade’s flashy outfit.

“We [f&*king] did it,” tweeted the alleged mastermind, 28, to his 620,000 followers.

Hillsborough deputies did not say if Zdorovetskiy was involved, but they did post footage of the cheeky incident.

“Best tackle of the game? #teamHCSO!” tweeted HCSO, which even made a gif of the takedown: “We’re just waiting on our MVP award.”