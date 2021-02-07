Super Bowl revelers without masks crowd Ybor City streets despite coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci advises people to lay low for the Super Bowl, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say your risk of spreading coronavius increases with the number of people you encounter, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has ordered people to wear masks in popular outdoor areas through next week.

But judging by photos and videos from the scene, these exhortations fell on largely deaf ears the night before the Super Bowl along historic Seventh Avenue in Ybor City.

Seventh Avenue has continued to draw crowds since the outbreak of the pandemic nearly a year ago, reaching a crescendo on New Year’s Eve. But Super Bowl eve trumped that, said Tampa Bay Times photographer Luis Santana, who has photographed many of the crowds.

Santana estimated that tens of thousands of people crowded the streets of Ybor City on Saturday.

His images show an ebb and flow of the crowd, with traffic able to negotiate the street at some points but at others, people shoulder to shoulder with little separation in the middle of the street.

In announcing her outdoor mask requirement, which included Ybor City, Castor said authorities might issue fines of up to $450 for repeat offenders. Police chief Brian Dugan said he didn’t want his officers to become “mask police, adding, “We’re hoping people will just kind of work with us when it comes to the mask compliance.”

The police worked the streets of Ybor City on Saturday night, on foot and on horseback. It was not immediately clear whether any citations were issued.

Much of the enforcement effort has been aimed at bars and restaurants, officials in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have said, to remind them of their responsibilities. Among the images Santana captured were people without masks crowing balconies overlooking Seventh Street.

Seventh Avenue seemed to match the scenario spelled out as “Highest risk” on the scale of risk at the CDC website: “Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.”