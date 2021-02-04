Car carrying COVID vaccine stolen from Florida vaccination site

A car delivering COVID-19 vaccine vials to the mass vaccination site at the Strawberry Festival grounds in Plant City was stolen Wednesday afternoon, and police are asking the public’s help in finding the vehicle.

According to Plant City police, a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with Florida license plate NPJ J58 was stolen from the site’s red parking lot at 2805 West Reynolds St. at about 4 p.m. They said the driver of the vehicle had gotten out of the car to ask for directions on where to report when it was stolen.

The car contained vials of COVID-19 vaccine. Police wouldn’t say how many vials were taken.

Investigators are looking for a thin male with long hair who was wearing a light-colored hoodie. The person is thought to be in their early 20s.

Police declined to say why a civilian vehicle was transporting the vials of COVID-19 vaccine or how or if the vials were being transported under the strict conditions required for transport. They referred those questions to the Health Department.

The distribution site worker who was originally driving the vehicle is not considered a suspect, police said.