At least one dead as FBI agents shot while serving warrant in Sunrise. Gunman believed dead

One FBI agent, and possibly a second, was shot and killed and others injured while serving a warrant at a Sunrise home Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources told the Miami Herald. After barricading himself in the home for several hours, the suspected gunman is believed to have shot and killed himself, one source said.

One federal law enforcement source said at least five agents were shot during the raid.

Sunrise police said the suspect, a man suspected of child pornography possession, had holed up in his home at 10100 Reflections Blvd. West. Nob Hill Road is closed in both directions from Northwest 44th Street to Oakland Park Boulevard.

*Update* 8:53am: Neighborhoods along Nob Hill Rd, between NW 44th St and W Oakland Park Blvd. are currently unable to leave their communities due to the traffic shutdown on Nob Hill Rd. We will update as soon as traffic opens up. Thank you for your understanding. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

As of 9:30 a.m., the FBI had not officially confirmed any details of the shooting or said if agents were casualties.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. The child pornography case was being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by federal prosecutors in Fort Lauderdale.

Davie police were at the scene along with the FBI because it is routine while executing a search warrant to have a marked police car parked outside the home of the target. Police from other agencies swarmed the area after the shooting.

When the FBI child-porn squad arrived at the Sunrise residence on Tuesday morning, the agents were carrying out a routine search warrant to seize the suspect’s computer and other evidence, according to law enforcement sources.

The FBI obtained the internet protocol address for the suspect’s computer from an internet service provider and then matched that with the suspect’s physical address. Depending on the evidence found on the suspect’s home, the FBI and federal prosecutors would have likely filed a criminal complaint charging him with some type of child pornography charge, sources said.

Tuesday morning’s raid was reminiscent of the 2011 fatal shootings of two Miami-Dade police detectives while serving a warrant at a home in Miami. A murder suspect named Johnny Simms s fatally shot detectives Amanda Haworth and Roger Castillo, before he was shot dead by another officer.

This developing story will be updated.